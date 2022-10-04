Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 132443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
Further Reading
