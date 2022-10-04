Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. 15,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

