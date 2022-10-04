O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Barclays lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

