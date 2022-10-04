OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Hits $6.60 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00025770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

