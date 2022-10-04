ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 686,457 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

