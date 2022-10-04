ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,838.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 170.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,555,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. 38,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

