ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $730,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,474. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

