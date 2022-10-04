Onooks (OOKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $61,479.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Onooks has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $61,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010703 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Onooks Coin Trading
