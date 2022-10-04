Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6,106.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,369 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.27. 334,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.