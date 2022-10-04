Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6,041.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.44. 1,631,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

