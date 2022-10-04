Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after acquiring an additional 551,573 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 34,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,479. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

