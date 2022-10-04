Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 6,334 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.9% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,836,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 424,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. 371,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307,362. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.