Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 450 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,718. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

