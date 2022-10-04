Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 4,553 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIFS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.70. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772. The stock has a market cap of $543.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.82. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 43.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.