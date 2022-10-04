Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 357,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,226,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

