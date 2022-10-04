Pendal Group Ltd Has $128.15 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,407 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.27% of Sempra worth $128,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra Stock Up 1.6 %

SRE stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.66. 14,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

