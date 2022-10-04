Pendal Group Ltd Has $56.18 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 544,100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.97% of CEMEX worth $56,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after buying an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

