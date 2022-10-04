Pendal Group Ltd Has $98.92 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $98,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 105,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,663. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

