Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 45,494 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.42% of Keysight Technologies worth $104,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.16. 7,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

