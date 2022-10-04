Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 61,658 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,658 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Quanta Services worth $63,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PWR traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

