Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Global Payments worth $89,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 117,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global Payments by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Global Payments by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.9 %

GPN traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

