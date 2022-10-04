Pendal Group Ltd Sells 149,746 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,746 shares during the period. Ferguson makes up 2.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.09% of Ferguson worth $273,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 12.6% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $4,447,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $5.06 on Tuesday, hitting $113.21. 6,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,091.30.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.