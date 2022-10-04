Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,699.31 or 0.08337586 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,220 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

