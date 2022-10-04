PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.84

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 911134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in PG&E by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,223,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

