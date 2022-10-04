Phala Network (PHA) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phala Network

Phala Network was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

