PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $86.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

