PrairieView Partners LLC Has $89.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $89,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

