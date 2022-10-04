ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 360,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,147,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

