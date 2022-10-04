ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Down 2.4%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.44. 264,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,368,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.