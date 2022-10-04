ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.94. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 2,257,606 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

