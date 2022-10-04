ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $51.72

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.72, but opened at $49.98. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 123,018 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

