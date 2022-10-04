Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

