ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 17.3% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00764917 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002485 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,271,030,298 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

