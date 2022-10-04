Reserve (RSV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $279,428.00

Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Reserve Profile

Reserve’s genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,225,700 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance.The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1.Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity.In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether.This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

