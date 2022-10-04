Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.30 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.