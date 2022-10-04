Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.60. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $269.37 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

