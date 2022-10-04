Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

