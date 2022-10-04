Richelieu Gestion PLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.4% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $134.09. 120,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

