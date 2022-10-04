RNC Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $235.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.