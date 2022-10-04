RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,343 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Evergy worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

