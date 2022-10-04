Robust Token (RBT) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $67,930.12 and approximately $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00014135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet is an integrated set of open-source wallet for the Stellar network, allowing users around the world to interact with Stellar. RBT is a governance token for Rabet, minted on to enable community growth and participation Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

