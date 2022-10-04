Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.91 Million in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VLU stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.11. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $160.23.

