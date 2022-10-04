Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,345,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 562,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,436,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.40 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

