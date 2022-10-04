SAFE DEAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.76 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00005489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.76 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00085971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007683 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,262,786 coins and its circulating supply is 4,235,644 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

