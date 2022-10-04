Safex Cash Achieves Market Cap of $493,558.83 (SFX)

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Safex Cash has a market cap of $493,558.83 and approximately $746.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Cash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash Profile

Safex Cash is a coin. It was first traded on November 16th, 2021. Safex Cash’s total supply is 183,599,237 coins and its circulating supply is 178,599,237 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex. The official website for Safex Cash is safex.io.

