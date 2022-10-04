Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.14 and last traded at $108.29. 6,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,218,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.