Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. 52,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,750. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.