Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 1.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.84. Approximately 3,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 992,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.