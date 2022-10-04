Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

