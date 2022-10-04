Security National Bank Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Security National Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $14.73 on Tuesday, reaching $428.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,453. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $446.50 and its 200-day moving average is $449.42.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

